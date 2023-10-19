‘Sohail Warraich Kahani’ published

Pakistani journalist, prolific author, and Geo News anchor Sohail Warraich while speaking in an event in Toronto on October 12, 2023. — Facebook/Suhail Warraich

LAHORE: A book titled, ‘Sohail Warraich Kahani’ about distinguished Pakistani journalist, prolific author, and Geo News anchor Sohail Warraich, has been published.

This biographical masterpiece written by Pir Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq Naqshbandi provides readers with an in-depth account of his personal and professional journey, traversing his family background and childhood through to his remarkable career as a journalist.

The biography delves into the intricacies of Mr Warraich’s life, including his formative years, early education, experiences in student organisations, and the twists and turns of his academic and professional life.

The readers will find themselves engrossed in the fascinating narrative of his life, making ‘Sohail Warraich Kahani’ a compelling read for individuals from all walks of life.

The book also offers insights into Mr Warraich’s illustrious journalism career, showcasing his transition from print media to newsroom reporting and highlighting his associations with various newspapers. It delves into the intricacies of his personal life, addressing questions about his wedding, including whether it was a love marriage or an arranged one.

A significant section of the biography is dedicated to Mr Warraich’s association with Geo News, a journey that commenced with his popular interviews on ‘Ek Din Geo Ke Saath.’ The book scrutinises the factors that contributed to the programme’s immense popularity and the eventual reasons behind its discontinuation.

Sohail Warraich’s unique style of journalism, characterised by innuendos, metaphors, and an array of terms, is explored, providing a glimpse into his writing process. His interactions with prominent figures like Nawaz Sharif and Benazir Bhutto, as well as his meetings with political leaders such as Asif Ali Zardari and Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman, are vividly documented.

The biography delves into his views regarding political and religious groups, shedding light on his approach to understanding the political landscape. It covers his involvement in international journalism and draws inspiration from influential international journalists. ‘Sohail Warraich Kahani’ also explores topics beyond politics, such as Chaudhry Tuch, his persistent calls for Imran Khan to complete five years in office, and the responsibilities of caretaker governments. The boundaries of defence institutions’ involvement in governance are thoughtfully considered.