Israel war crimes: Doctors to observe Black Day today

People search for victims and survivors following an Israeli strike on the town of Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip on October 18 2023. — AFP

LAHORE: Pakistani doctors' organisations have announced 'Black Day' on October 19 (today) throughout the country in protest against Israel's war crimes in Gaza and the world's criminal silence. Doctors and medical staff will wear black armbands and hold demonstrations against the heinous act of Israeli forces.

Different doctors' associations stated that Israel has crossed all limits in Gaza. The Israeli bombardment of Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza is a clear violation of the Geneva Convention. President of Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA) Dr Abdul Aziz Memon, former president Prof Dr Sohail Akhtar, central general secretary of Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Dr Abdul Ghafoor Shoro, former general secretary PMA Dr Qaiser Sajjad and Dr Faisal of the Young Doctors Association (YDA) jointly stated in a press release on Wednesday that, Geneva Convention clearly stated that in war situation the healthcare facilities, and medical aid would not be disturbed. “Israel on the other hand actually deprived the suffering Palestinians in Gaza of the necessary medical aid”.