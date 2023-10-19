Muggers kill motorcyclist of ride-hailing service

A young man who drove a motorcycle for ride-hailing service Bykea was shot dead by muggers in the Gulistan-e-Jauhar area on Wednesday night. Saad Hanif, 25, was shot dead within the Sharea Faisal police limits. The incident took place on Rashid Minhas Road outside the Nauman Avenue apartments near Jauhar Morr. Sharea Faisal Station House Officer (SHO) Raja Tariq Mehmood said that after receiving the information, police rushed to the spot where they found the youth lying critically wounded.
He was immediately moved to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Hanif was a resident of North Karachi. He was waiting for a passenger when two armed men on a motorcycle arrived and tried to rob him. As he offered resistance, they shot him and fled. A case was reported and investigations are under way.
