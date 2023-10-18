Crowd makes football match worth remembering. x/ ShirazHassan

ISLAMABAD: Some noisy and enthusiastic crowd at the Jinnah Stadium on the occasion of Pakistan-Cambodia World Cup qualifying match cleared all the doubts on fans’ support for the game of soccer and their eagerness to see the national outfit making strides.

Over 13000 enthusiasts enjoyed exciting football with all staying with the action till the end. “We love football and want the Pakistan team to make rapid progress. Believe me if the system gets going, we could see talent emerging from everywhere,” Noman Yousaf, a club footballer said while talking to ‘The News’ following the match which Pakistan won 1-0.

He said the victory here would inject fresh interest. “I don’t think there is any dearth of interest in football, yet I believe that this victory would go a long way in promoting the game further.”

Mohammad Khalid who recently retired after representing Ravi Club, wished to see more such matches. “It is time to invest in football. Organise more matches and help players by promoting league football.”

Hamid Mateen was also excited to see such enthusiasm. “Never before have I seen such an enthusiastic crowd here. Following the 2004 SA Games such a huge crowd has gathered here to watch football.”