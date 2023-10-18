EPA constitutes extra squads to deal with smog

Commuters ride along a road amid smoggy conditions in Lahore on November 16, 2021. — AFP

LAHORE:For the first time, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has adopted a proactive approach to combat the looming threat of smog in all major districts of Punjab.

To deal with the phenomenon of smog, EPA constituted special Anti-smog Squads, which have sealed a number of industrial units, involved in using substandard fuel and operating without any smoke Emission Control Systems (ECS), The News has learnt.

The proactive approach of the EPA towards the smog was indeed a good news and will improve the overall atmosphere of the province especially the big cities, including the provincial metropolis and it showed the seriousness of the department about handling the environmental disasters.

Zaheer Abbass Malik, Director General EPA Punjab, while talking with the scribe revealed that the department has constituted special anti-smog squads to expedite action against major polluters in the province.

He said that smog season was around the corner and this year 10 extra squads have been constituted in Lahore and one each for Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Gujranwala and Multan. The squads have the mandate to take necessary action against the industrial units working without emission control systems or having a role in smog production, he added. Besides, the department has constituted a squad to operate round the clock to check the industries.

The EPA DG stated that officials of traffic police, Transport Department, VICS and EPA would jointly carry out operations against smoke-emitting vehicles across the province.

He said that during the past three months, the number of actions against the industry increased but there was still a room for improvement. He said that the department’s actions would only be considered to have borne fruit if Air-Quality Index figures do not register a worsening associated with the smog season.

Over a question, he said he had already issued directions for a daily performance report to be submitted to him. In case of any complaint of laxity on the part of the district officers, zero tolerance was in place.

EPA DG maintained that the EPA would not wait to take preventive measures until the arrival of smog. Instead, he said, the field staff should speed up their actions and not even minor negligence would be tolerated. He added he has held a number of meetings with all allied departments, including Agriculture, PDMA, Transport, PITB, Local Government to work jointly to tackle the smog threat.

He added that he also held meetings with leaders of the chambers of commerce and industry and brick-kiln associations and clearly told them that if they do not adopt environment-friendly methods they would have to face the consequences.