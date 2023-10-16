40 years of Chevening scholarships marked

Islamabad:The British Deputy High Commission (BDHC) and Chevening Alumni Association took the field on Saturday to mark the 40th anniversary of the Chevening Scholarship Programme. Celebrating the rich and expanding football culture of Karachi and strong sports ties between UK and Pakistan, the two teams competed in a mixed-gender football match at BDHC’s football field.

After a captivating display of sportsmanship from both sides, Chevening United beat BDHC united with a final score of 7 goals to 6. Suha Hirani was announced player of the match for her stunning performance. Aliya Sadiq, Suha Hirani, Sanobar Sattar, Aliza Sabir, Emman Ahmed, and Sophiya Qureshi, players from Pakistan's national women’s football team, also participated in the event. Emerging female footballers from Karachi’s largest Football Club, Karachi United also took part to support the event and showcase their technical skills. The match celebrated the power of sports in promoting inclusivity and the transformative effect the Chevening scholarship programme has had in the past four decades. Since 1983, more than 2000 talented Pakistanis have been awarded this prestigious scholarship, and have gone on to become leaders in various fields, making substantial contributions to Pakistan’s development.

This year, Chevening scholarships are also being offered by partners in the UK to enhance the sports ecosystem in Pakistan and help preserve its rich heritage and environment. To develop skills of future football coaches, Swindon Town Football Club is offering a one-year Master’s degree in Football Coaching at Solent University and the University Campus of Football Business at Wembley Stadium. University of Essex is offering 2 scholarships in environmental sciences and heritage and museum studies. The British Deputy High Commissioner, Sarah Mooney added: