20 couples tie the knot in Landikotal

LANDIKOTAL: Shinwari Welfare Organisation organised a collective wedding ceremony for 20 couples in Landikotal subdivision of Khyber tribal district here on Sunday.

The wedding ceremony, which brought together 20 couples, was attended by a significant number of locals, police officials, civil society activists, and Shinwari Welfare Organization members.

Speaking at the ceremony, Haji Aslam Shinwari, the president of Shinwari Welfare Organisation, stated that his organization conducted a mass wedding ceremony in Landikotal every year. He said that they have facilitated the weddings of 92 underprivileged residents in Landikotal.

He claimed that all essential home accessories, including beds, coolers, fans, blankets, solar panels, batteries, and wedding attire, were provided without any external donations or financial support. Additionally, a monetary gift was presented to the newlyweds.

Aslam Shinwari said that apart from supporting impoverished families, the organisation donated medicines and tree plantation, and organised free medical camps.The families of the beneficiaries expressed their gratitude towards the Shinwari Welfare Organization and Aslam Shinwari for their financial assistance, offering prayers in appreciation. At the end of the ceremony, a meal was served to all those who attended the nuptial event.