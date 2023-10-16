Career counselling: questions and answers

Q1: Dear Mr Abidi, I would like your advice on securing admission to a reputable university in the UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Turkey, or any other country where the degree holds global recognition. I am aspiring to pursue a career in MBBS. Currently, I'm in FSc Part-2 and will complete it this year. In FSc Part 1, I scored 449/505, which is 89%, and in Matric, I achieved 1003/1100, or 91%. I plan to take the MCAT, but I'm looking for alternatives. I've been actively participating in Model United Nations and secured 3rd place in the Pakistan Young Physicists Tournament. Additionally, I'm interested in scholarships.

(Ayesha Hafeez, Karachi)

Ans: Dear Miss Ayesha, if you plan to study medicine abroad, especially in Western countries, be aware that it can be quite expensive. When considering MBBS in countries like Turkey, China, or Cyprus, ensure that the programme is fully recognised by the PMDC to avoid any complications. MBBS programmes in the UK, Canada, New Zealand, or Australia might require additional pre-medical or foundation programmes if you haven't completed your A-levels. Scholarships for medical courses are limited, so carefully plan your studies abroad.

Q2: Respected sir, I completed my Matric with Science (797 out of 1050) and pursued ICS with Math, Computer, and Stats (803 out of 1100, with 160 in Math out of 200). Unfortunately, I received an F grade in three subjects during the first semester at university, where I enrolled in a BS Mathematics programme. I'm disheartened and unsure about my next steps. Should I change my field or continue with the second semester of Math and retake the failed subjects?

(Momina Mohsin, Sialkot)

Ans: Dear Miss Momina, there's no need to be disheartened. Your performance in Matric and Intermediate was good, and sometimes, results may not meet your expectations for various reasons. Work on improving your study habits and practice more mathematics. Study schedules and understanding the reasons for your low grades will be essential. Continue with your second semester and focus on improving your grades in the subjects you previously failed. Plan your study hours effectively, and I'm confident you'll see better results.

Q3: Respected Mr Abidi, I seek advice regarding my daughter's education. She's in O-levels but aspires to pursue a career in medicine. Her tutor suggested transitioning to the Matric system to save a year and avoid a 20-mark deduction if she takes medical exams after O-levels. Your expert opinion is valuable.

(Ali Abdullah, Islamabad)

Ans: Dear Mr Ali, you're correct in considering the transition to the Matric system if your daughter wishes to pursue a medical degree in Pakistan. This change will not only save her a year but also eliminate the 20-mark deduction for appearing in medical exams after O-levels. Matric students generally perform better in competitive exams like MCAT, and the equivalence from IBCC is smoother for them due to the syllabus alignment during their intermediate or higher secondary years.

Q4: Dear Mr Abidi, I would greatly appreciate your advice on the career prospects and scope of a PhD in Psychology. I'd also like your expert opinion on conducting research on the mental health of war-affected children in Europe.

(Farhad Mirza, Lahore)

Ans: Dear Mr Farhad, Psychology is a broad field with considerable potential. Pakistan has a shortage of highly qualified psychologists. Given the increasing social issues in society, such as terrorism, violence against women, and crime, more research is needed in these areas, and psychologists will play a crucial role. Additionally, researching the mental health of war-affected families and children in regions like the Middle East and Eastern Europe is essential. Pursuing a PhD in Psychology offers promising prospects for research and teaching in these areas.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).