Depression is a common mental health condition that affects millions of people worldwide. It is estimated that 3.8 per cent of the population experiences depression, including 5.0 per cent of adults (4.0 per cent among men and 6.0 per cent among women), and 5.7 per cent of adults older than 60 years. Approximately 280 million people in the world have depression. Depression is about 50 per cent more common among women than among men.
Lastly, it is my humble request to every government to help out people who are the victims of depression and also raise awareness about appropriate treatment.
Zaheer Siraj
Turbat
