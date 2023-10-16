Indian teen held for crossing border illegally

BAHAWALPUR: An Indian national, who crossed the border illegally through the Cholistan desert area, has been arrested. An FIR has been registered on the complaint of the Rangers Desert Wing. According to the FIR, the personnel were on patrolling duties when they saw an 18-year-old youth. On suspicion, they questioned him. He said his name was Bapen, a resident of Indian province Rajasthan. He failed to give an appropriate reason for crossing the border illegally.
Islamgarh police have registered an FIR against him under the Foreigner Act 1946 and other relevant sections and started investigations.
