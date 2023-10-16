Video of KP governor with family in copter goes viral

PESHAWAR: A video of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali visiting Swat in a helicopter along with family members and friends went viral on social media on Sunday.



The video was shared on many social media platforms as well as on TV channels in which the governor was seen accompanied by his two grandsons in the chopper.

The governor visited various places in the district and while returning to Peshawar took a friend and his children along in the chopper.

The governor told TV channels that he took the grandsons along as it was their day off from school.

There were a number of occasions in the past when former governors and chief ministers were accused of using official chopper for their personal visits, inviting criticism from the masses.

Governor Ghulam Ali had also criticised former chief minister Mahmood Khan for using the official helicopter for personal use and had said he would not allow its landing in the Governor’s House.