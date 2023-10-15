Power outages exceed 12 hours in Shangla

SHANGLA: Electricity load-shedding in Shangla district has exceeded 12 hours on a daily basis, causing a routine power cut every hour.

In response, the Shangla Action Committee, under the aegis of the local traders’ union, has announced plans to stage a protest against the electricity outages.

Over the past four months, Shangla faced electricity suspension from morning till evening due to the installation of a new transmission line from grid station up to Alpuri area. The power suspension for several months not only incurred heavy losses to traders but also inconvenienced the public.

Shangla generates more than 100 megawatts of cheap electricity from the Khan Khawar Dam. However, authorities have failed to supply 6-megawatt electricity that can resolve the issue of load shedding in the district.

Currently, the ongoing 12-hour power cuts have severely impacted commercial activities, causing disruptions in both public and private spheres. Hospitals are also facing challenges in diagnosing and treating patients, as the power outage hinders essential medical equipment like diagnostic tests, X-rays, and ultrasounds. Local residents have expressed their frustration through protests against the power breakdowns every hour. They demand that Shangla be provided with its full 6-megawatt electricity supply.