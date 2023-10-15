Young man shot dead

LAKKI MARWAT: Unidentified persons shot dead a young man and dumped his body in the fields near Paharkhel Thal area, said police on Saturday.

They said that Abdul Razzaq, 30, had left home at night and did not return.

“His body was found in the fields near Paharkhel Thal area the next morning,” said an official. They said that some local residents had spotted the body and informed police.

They said that a party from the city police station rushed to the site and shifted the body to the Government City Hospital to conduct a post-mortem.

They said that the deceased was later identified as Abdul Razzaq, resident of Mohallah Bamozai Lakki city.

They said that the deceased belonged to Kalabagh tehsil in Mianwali district of Punjab and was settled in Lakki Marwat.