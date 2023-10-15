Minister annoyed over absence of LGH physiotherapist

LAHORE : Caretaker Health Minister Prof Dr Javed Akram visited Lahore General Hospital and Punjab Institute of Neurosciences. The minister inquired after the patients and expressed his anger over the absence of a physiotherapist in the medicine ward of the LGH. He announced establishing a Missing Facilities Tower at LGH.

The minister chaired meetings and reviewed the performance of doctors at the LGH and PINS.

Amiruddin Medical College/LGH Principal Prof Dr Sardar Zafar Al Farid and Executive Director Punjab Institute of Neurosciences Prof Dr Asif Bashir presented the performance of their respective institutions in the meetings.

Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education (SH&ME) Deputy Secretary Tania Malik, LGH MS Prof Dr Nadrat and other faculty also attended the meetings.

On the occasion, the minister said action should be taken by identifying the person responsible for the absence of the physiotherapist in the medicine ward.

He said a patient visiting any government hospital is the most important and VVIP for him and failure to provide better treatment facilities to patients in government hospitals is criminal negligence.

He said traffic, parking, trainees' hostels and HVAC system are being improved on priority basis at LGH.

He said heads of public hospitals should ensure good governance as government hospitals were being visited to solve problems on a regular basis.

He said the government plans to set up a cardiology department at LGH and guidelines are being issued to ensure better treatment of patients in government hospitals.

The minister also instructed Executive Director Punjab Institute Neurosciences Professor Dr Asif Bashir to create a tumor registry.

“A 100 percent implementation of guidelines will be done to ensure better treatment of patients in government hospitals,” he added.