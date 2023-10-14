Role of logistics in catalysing international trade

KARACHI: In news reporting and discussions at various forums about Pakistan’s exports and imports, the focus is generally on products, brands or destinations, and related subjects like Pakistan’s share in international trade and so forth. But what makes it all happen, the role of logistics is seldom highlighted, even though this role is really critical. The logistics sector as such largely remains the unsung hero of international trade.

The News took an opportunity to have a discussion with Ayaz Admani, the CEO of Seagold Private Limited, one of the leading logistics companies in the country, and asked him a few questions, to learn about how logistics supports that are crucial for our exports and imports.

Q. How has Seagold contributed to facilitating Pakistan’s exports in recent years?

A. For exports to flourish and grow, the two most critical conditions are that the export goods reach the buyers in pristine condition and well in time. While this may sound simple, several complexities are involved, as are several processes, from cargo collection from customer premises to delivering it thousands of kilometres away to recipients. Our contribution to facilitating Pakistan’s exports is to ensure seamless and faultless warehousing, handling and transportation of export cargoes every single time, and also taking care of all customs formalities and documentation. All this ensures importers' full satisfaction, in turn further promoting confidence in Pakistani exports.

We see ourselves not just as a logistics services provider, but as a solutions provider. We propose to our customers the optimum solutions that will result in both cost savings and efficiencies, making our exports more competitive and more attractive.

Q. Can you highlight the key sectors where Seagold has played a significant role in export logistics?

A. While Seagold has handled a really huge variety of goods, the key sectors in which we play a significant role include textiles, foodstuffs, sports goods, leather products, surgical goods, perishables like fruits and vegetables, and garments, hosiery and made-ups. These are all vastly different sectors, with goods of each sector requiring some level of customised handling and great experience and expertise.

Q. Given Seagold’s expertise in Afghan transit trade, could you share insights into the complexities and opportunities in this area?

A. Seagold plays a crucial role in the Afghan transit trade, navigating several logistical complexities, border crossings, security risks, and changing regulations. All this requires not only expertise but also the ability to rapidly and effectively respond to unexpected developments. Pakistani traders and truckers, partnering with Seagold, can capitalise on opportunities by ensuring cargo security, establishing reliable partnerships, staying informed about evolving trade policies, and leveraging Afghan market demand for goods and services.

Q. In what ways does Seagold assist various industries, such as oil refineries, mining, and textiles, in improving their operational efficiency?

A. This is a good question as you yourself have identified 3 very diverse sectors Seagold actively provides complete logistics services to, besides being active in several other sectors. We support our clients in these sectors by offering supply chain optimisation services and customised solutions that help clients streamline their operations and reduce costs. This is achieved through clients’ feedback, which we use to continuously improve services.

Q. Could you provide examples of customised supply chain solutions that have positively impacted clients?

A. There have been numerous instances. One example is when we provided customised, end-to-end solutions for the transportation of passenger buses, where special, heavy steel ramps were fabricated for loading and offloading. These saved transit time, and cost for the client while ensuring total protection of the cargo from any damage owing to mishandling, etc.

Q. Can you share a notable example of a challenging heavy cargo project that Seagold successfully executed?

A. There have been several instances where we have been entrusted with the handling of heavy cargoes. Some notable examples are the project cargo for the Sukkur Multan motorway, multiple CPEC projects, DABS project in Afghanistan, the solar power panels installation project in Afghanistan, and still many more. I would say that for such special handling, Seagold is often the logistics company of choice.

Q. What are the key growth areas and future plans for Seagold?

A. Seagold is a progressive company, and our vision is to be the clear number one freight forwarding company in Pakistan. While our planning will take into account evolving market conditions and geopolitical conditions, we know that our focus will be on digital transformation as a top priority.

We shall be prudently investing in technology and digital solutions to optimise operations, enhance efficiency, and improve customer experience. This will also include enhancing and further improving end-to-end supply chain visibility by implementing tracking systems, and real-time monitoring.

Additionally, we will increasingly embrace sustainable practices and adopt advancements in technology, to optimise transportation routes, adopt green technologies, and explore alternative energy sources.

Q. How do you envision the logistics and supply chain industry evolving in Pakistan in the coming years, and how is Seagold preparing for these changes?

A. The logistics and supply chain sectors in Pakistan have high growth potential in the coming years, as our economy recovers from its current low point and our trade expands. Pakistan’s strategic location as a gateway to Central Asia and the Middle East also presents opportunities for international trade expansion. Further, the CPEC can open up new trade routes and markets. Seagold will remain continuously dynamic and proactively prepared to respond to both new challenges and new opportunities.