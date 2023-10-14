Shehbaz urges people to give PMLN two-thirds win

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif and Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz. Twitter

SHEIKHUPURA/LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif and Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz, speaking at different places, claimed on Friday the country would run in the right direction only if the PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif was elected as the prime minister of Pakistan again.

Addressing a public gathering in Sheikhupura, Shehbaz Sharif heaped praise on former premier Nawaz Sharif, saying it was one and only Nawaz Sharif who developed the country on strong footing, put it on the road to prosperity and eliminated the menace of terrorism. He recalled that during the tenure of Nawaz Sharif, the prices of sugar were Rs52 per kg and petrol was sold for Rs105 per litre.

He credited his elder brother and three-time premier Nawaz Sharif for addressing the issue of power outages, saying, “The country was witnessing 20-hour load-shedding. But due to sincere efforts of Nawaz Sharif, the issue was addressed successfully.” He urged people to elect Nawaz Sharif with a thumping majority in the upcoming elections so that the country could be rid of inflation and other problems at the earliest.

Separately, PMLN Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz said only Nawaz Sharif could control inflation and bring prosperity to the country.

She held a meeting with the party representatives, presidents and members of union councils in NA-134 constituency. She also discussed preparations for welcoming Nawaz Sharif on October 21. She said that only Nawaz Sharif had come up to expectations of masses in the past. Nawaz Sharif is coming back with the solution to people’s problems and reviving the country’s economy. Maryam said when Nawaz Sharif was prime minister of Pakistan, people were provided with all basic amenities like flour, ghee, and sugar at very cheap rates.