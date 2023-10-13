Strange events

This refers to the news report ‘Dacoits kidnap SHO, son, four other cops in Shikarpur’ (Oct 12). There used to be a time when dacoits in Sindh would shudder at the mention of the term ‘police’. But now they not only carry out crimes with unshakeable confidence but also attack police officers. They upload videos on social media, threatening the police of dire consequences if any action is taken against them. The question is: how did such dacoits become so fearless and strong?

Some people argue that the area’s powerful people support these bandits to have stronger control over people. Kidnapping for ransom has become a lucrative industry, allowing certain influential people to extend their support to criminals. Without taking action against the powerful backers of bandits, such groups will keep gaining strength. The caretaker government must launch a crackdown on bandits disturbing the law-and-order situation.

Gulsher Panhwer

Johi