World’s biggest cricket match: Watch Pak, India ‘Takra’ today on Geo News

KARACHI: The biggest competition in the world cricket will be held in India on Saturday (October 14) where the cricket teams of Pakistan and India will clash with each other.

All eyes are fixed to watch the match. As always, this time too ‘Geo News’ has organised another big match in the history of television by uniting the famous cricket players from Pakistan and India on one platform.

The first ‘Takra’ will be between Geo News Pakistan and ABP News at 5pm today (Friday) in which Abdul Razzaq, Imad Wasim and Muhammad Aamir will represent Pakistan while Kapil Dev, Atul Wasan, Shekhar Dhawan will represent India. The show will be hosted by Danish Anis while Preeti Dhiya will host from India.

The second ‘Takra’ will be between ‘Geo News’ and ‘Aaj Tak News’ at 8pm. In this panel, Abdul Razzaq, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir will compete against India’s Vikrant Gupta, Sunil Gavaskar Madanlal and Suresh Raina. Shahzad Iqbal will be hosting.