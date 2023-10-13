An insight into German education, research and training landscape

Germany is known for its well-structured and comprehensive education and research landscape, offering world class state-of-the-art institutions and research centres, spread across the country. No matter which nationality you belong to, which subject area you wish to study and at what level, there is something for everyone to explore and find an opportunity at a German University or a research organisation, that helps you study and complete your research with full funding support available.

The Jang Geo Media Group has always been on the front, in helping the talented youth of Pakistan in finding opportunities to enhance their education and achieve their career objectives through informative articles, and documentaries, and this report will serve this purpose. To compile this informative report and useful statistics on this subject, I was encouraged by my Media Group and the German Embassy in Pakistan to visit Germany, and meet our Pakistani student community studying and living in Germany, researchers and professors at German institutions, including the Pakistan High Commission in Berlin. The trip that I recently took served as an eye opener for me, where I met some very high quality and excellent students from Pakistan who are performing at par with other international students and researchers excelling in research in all areas particularly science, and medicine, and are contributing to the research, training and innovation throughout the German academic diaspora, bringing laurels to the nation.

I had the privilege to be part of an international delegation of educationists and education journalists to visit Germany, and to witness and get first-hand information on what Germany has to offer in education, research and training to students, researchers and scientists from across the world.

A huge number of Pakistani students and researchers also apply every year, while a similar number of Pakistani students are either currently pursuing their studies in Germany or have completed and contributing to the international research organisations in Germany or elsewhere in the world.

However, it is important to spread word, and provide as much information as possible to the deserving and talented students in Pakistan, who may otherwise do not have access to this huge resource that this article shall be able to provide which may help them to explore and reach out to German institutions and organizations in achieving their study and research goals and objectives.

This article delves into the inspiring success stories of Pakistani students who pursued their academic dreams in Germany. Additionally, it highlights the valuable insights and observations of Pakistani Ambassador in Germany, Dr. Muhammad Faisal.

Arsalan Ghazanfar, MSC in Cardiovascular Sciences at Freie University, Berlin talking to Syed Abidi shared his experiences and praised Germany's education system. However, he emphasized that the German language can be a significant barrier, particularly in smaller cities. Arsalan urged new Pakistani students to prioritize learning German before arriving in Germany.

Danish, who is a PhD researcher in Computer Sciences at Technical University Berlin, highlighted Germany's exceptional education system compared to developing countries. He emphasised that education in Germany is free, supported by the state, and offers excellent facilities for research. Danish acknowledged the well-equipped labs and support from the German government and the European Union.

Zulekha Tariq, a Business Administration and Engineering Student, explained her preference for Germany, citing easy admission processes and affordable education compared to the USA, UK, or Australia. She highlighted challenges, including visa appointment delays, which need to be addressed to save students' time and effort.

Dr Abdullah Riaz, a Pakistani Scholar Involved in Research discussed the superior research quality in Germany compared to Pakistan, emphasising its practical orientation. He highlighted the lower living expenses for students, as they do not pay tuition fees and can secure part-time jobs.

Kiran, a Computer Science Graduate from TU Berlin, shared her successful journey, completing her Masters in 2022 from TU Berlin and starting a job as a back-end developer. She spoke highly of her experience studying in Germany.

Talking to Syed Abidi, Pakistani Student Association (PSA) President in Germany, Waleed Akbar, highlighted the association's crucial role in assisting new Pakistani students across 37 chapters in Germany and emphasised the satisfaction of Pakistani students in Germany with the quality of the syllabus and research standards.

Dr. Muhammad Faisal, the Pakistani Ambassador in Germany, shared essential insights during his conversation with Syed Abidi. He noted that approximately 7,500 Pakistani students are currently studying in Germany, with a significant influx of 3,000 fresh arrivals in the past three years. Dr. Faisal emphasised the need to raise awareness among Pakistanis about the opportunities for free education and employment in Germany, which could lead to increased remittances for Pakistan. He encouraged Pakistani students to consider Germany for their studies and stressed the significance of acquiring proficiency in the German language. Dr. Faisal also discussed the demand for specialists in medical and IT fields and highlighted the importance of both those who return to contribute to Germany and those who provide services in Pakistan. Furthermore, he shared the remarkable success story of Asifa Akhtar, the first international female Vice President of the Biology and Medicine Section in the Max Planck Society. Dr. Faisal mentioned initiatives to establish linkages with the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan, facilitating research collaborations between Pakistan and Germany. He also highlighted the achievements of Pakistani engineers specializing in artificial intelligence and holding key positions in major companies like Mercedes.

The success stories of Pakistani students in Germany are a testament to their determination and the opportunities that Germany offers. With strong support from the Pakistani Ambassador and organizations like PSA, Pakistani students continue to thrive in Germany's education system, contributing to their personal growth and the relationship between the two nations.

In order to aid Pakistani students in their pursuit of studying and conducting research in Germany, the following resources can save valuable time and effort.

DAAD - Pakistan: The official website for DAAD in Pakistan, providing information on scholarships and study opportunities.

Research in Germany: An official portal offering insights into the German research landscape.

EURAXESS Germany: A platform for researchers, offering job opportunities, funding information, and practical advice.

German Academic Exchange Service: The official website of DAAD, offering a wealth of information on studying, research, and scholarships.

Higher Education Compass: A comprehensive database of German higher education institutions and programs.

Syed Abidi recently also met with the new German Ambassador, Alfred Grannas, in Islamabad. During the meeting, Ambassador Grannas affirmed Germany's openness to welcoming talented individuals from Pakistan, offering a streamlined process for those interested in studying in Germany. The Ambassador also addressed concerns about student visa appointments and delays, assuring that the system has been improved to prioritize timely visa processing. Furthermore, he recognized the need for skilled workers in Germany from non-EU countries, including Pakistan, and expressed ongoing efforts to facilitate this migration process while ensuring that these skilled individuals can contribute to the development of their home countries. In summary, the message to students interested in higher education in Germany is positive, with strong support and assistance from the German Embassy for eligible students pursuing postgraduate and research opportunities at well-ranked German universities.