Scam of issuing Pak passports to Afghans unearthed

ISLAMABAD: A large number of Pakistani passports are said to have been issued to Afghan citizens.

Saudi Arabia have recovered Pakistani passports from 12,000 Afghan citizens and provided details to the Pakistani embassy, sources told to Geo News/The News.

Director General Immigration and Passports Directorate Mustafa Kazi and the Federal Investigation Agency have started an investigation in this regard. As a result of the ongoing investigation, the main accused, Umar Javed, has been arrested in Lahore for making fake passports.

This arrest was made after a former officer and a serving grade-15 officer of the Passport Directorate were arrested and interrogated. Sources said that Pakistani passports were issued to Afghan citizens on fake identity cards.

They added that recently appointed passport and immigration DG, Mustafa Kazi, and FIA officials were working together to crack down on the culprits involved in making fake passports.

The Pakistani ambassador in Saudi Arabia was also contacted to speak on the issue, but he refused to comment.

On the other hand, an interior ministry official, on condition of anonymity, said that the Passports Directorate was aware of its responsibilities and a thorough investigation into the matter was under way; besides, the Nadra data was also being counterchecked.