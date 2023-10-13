Cipher case designed to save Gen Bajwa: Imran

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, while talking about the cipher case, Thursday said that the bogus case was designed to protect former army chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa and Donald Lu.

“I was the elected prime minister of the country. Treason was committed against me and my government by General (retd) Bajwa. Instead of investigating the foreign conspiracy in orchestrating a regime change, a case has been filed against me,” he said in his message to the nation from the Adiala Jail.

According to the party’s Central Media Department, Imran reiterated his resolve that he would not back down even an inch from the quest of ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ and urged the nation not to give up, as this time of trial will end.

He said, “Whenever the elections will be held, the only destiny of this unelected predatory group and their facilitators is defeat.”

The PTI chairman said that regardless of what prison they keep him in, whatever conditions they impose upon him, he will not back down even an inch from the quest of Haqeeqi Azadi, for upholding rule of law and the Constitution of Pakistan, at the core of which is free and fair elections.

He made it clear that those suggesting that he should leave the country, must know that he will live and die in Pakistan, “and will not leave my land to go anywhere”.

He also referred to, what he called, challenging initial days in Attock Jail and then how he had adjusted well to the prison conditions. However, he said that let it be known that there’s world of difference between the Imran Khan of today and the one who was imprisoned on August 5, as today he was stronger and fitter, spiritually, mentally and physically than ever before.

The former prime minister said that during his time in incarceration, he has had the opportunity to study and research the Holy Quran in depth, along with other books which has strengthened his faith. Besides he was able to introspect the last few years of his political life.

However, he stressed that if there’s one thing that bothered and pained him was the suffering of his workers who had been illegally imprisoned, especially the women workers who had been in captivity for months, by a few people who abused their power to satisfy their egos.

“I appeal to the judiciary to provide justice and order the immediate release of our workers,” he contended.

He made a prediction that on whatever day the elections are held, people of Pakistan will come out in huge numbers to vote for the PTI and defeat all these parties combined. “No matter how much these people cheat, their only destiny is defeat.”

Talking to the media outside the Adiala Jail after meeting Imran along with his legal team, PTI Senator Barrister Ali Zafar said the party chief was satisfied with the apex court verdict on the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act 2023 and said the right to appeal should be there and it was a good judgment.

He said the PTI chairman’s health is fine and he has a message for the nation that the country is faced with severe economic crisis and the nation needs a popular government, and that a popular government could only come (to power) through elections.

Imran, he added, said the Election Commission of Pakistan could not conduct elections and now the eyes were on the Supreme Court in this connection.