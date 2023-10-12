40th anniversary of Chevening scholarships celebrated

Islamabad: Some of the 2,000 Chevening alumni from across Pakistan have been brought together to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the UK’s flagship higher education scholarship.

At a special reception hosted by British High Commissioner Jane Marriott CMG OBE, scholars and fellows who have benefitted from the scheme paid tribute to the ‘life-changing’ programme. British High Commissioner, Jane Marriott CMG OBE, said "It has been a privilege to host so many brilliant minds working in different sectors, united by their shared Chevening story. Days like today showcase the true value of Chevening – the journey does not stop on the completion of studies.

Over 40 years, we have developed a global network of over 50,000 alumni, many of whom play key leadership roles in their countries.” Chief data and strategy officer Jazz, Ali Naseer said: “It’s been 25 years since my Chevening year, but it remains a pivotal moment for me. It showed me various ways to aid Pakistan’s growth. Even outside the public sector, I believe my efforts still make a significant impact.” Health management expert, Dr Huma Qureshi said “Chevening helped me combine management and clinical expertise, enhancing performance in the health field. Thank you, Chevening!”