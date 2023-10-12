LWMC to establish Green Clubs in schools

LAHORE:Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) is set to spearhead an ambitious initiative, the "Child Driven Climate Action Project," in partnership with the Pak Mission Society, aimed at instilling environmental consciousness and waste management expertise in the city's youth.

The project, supported by the Environment Department and Education Department, will establish green clubs within selected schools across Lahore. Initially targeting 10 schools, the initiative will provide comprehensive training in environmental protection to approximately 150 students. The project carries the noble mission of nurturing a new generation of eco-conscious and responsible citizens. LWMC Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din emphasized its significance in promoting environmental stewardship. LWMC's Community Mobilisation Wing along with Pak Mission Society will play a pivotal role in educating Green Club students on waste management and recycling.