Bradburn confident top order will deliver against Sri Lanka

ISLAMABAD: As Pakistan go into the second World Cup match against Sri Lanka in Hyderabad on Tuesday (today) with another two points in mind, coach Grant Eric Bradburn admitted that the top order has not been performing as expected but expressed confidence in its abilities.

“Our top-order is not getting runs. It is the same top-order that scored bulk of runs not so long ago," he said while talking to the media on Monday. "We have full faith in the top-order and are confident that everyone is ready to deliver. All other areas were covered and that is why we came out victorious in the first match against Holland where we got two points. Simple formula is to win more phases and win the game. We have four to five options for the top-order. We want to create a tempo for the middle-order and hopefully you will see us achieving that in matches to come,” he said.

Bradburn said that the middle-order, pace attack and even spin department delivered in the first game to give Pakistan a winning start. “When we win we discuss a lot of things as to where we could have achieved better results. What could have been made even better. At the same time, we want to analyse what our strengths and weaknesses are,” he added.

One good thing about the match against Sri Lanka according to Bradburn is Mickey Arthur’s knowledge about the opposition. “I think no one knows Sri Lanka better. Arthur has spent considerable time with the Sri Lanka team and is in the best of positions to make his charges ready for the occasion,” he said.

The coach said that extracting two points from the Sri Lanka game is important for Pakistan. “We want to maintain a winning tempo and for that every one of the fifteen available players has been clearly briefed on the importance of his role for the team. Sri Lanka has overcome Pakistan recently. But the best thing is we are familiar with Sri Lanka. We have good knowledge of their style of play. Our batsmen are capable of performing in a much better way to what was on display against Holland and I can tell you, you would see even better performance from batsmen in matches to come.”

Regarding playing surfaces at Hyderabad where Pakistan will be playing their fourth match Tuesday, Bradburn said that on all three occasions (including two warm up matches) the pitch behaved differently. “Though Pakistan played three matches at the venue, you never know what type of pitch will be in store for Tuesday. Once we see the final strip we will decide on the team formation. We want to give players confidence and clarity as to what the demands are. All 15 are ready to take the field at any moment. We have options with us and will decide accordingly.”

He praised Hasan Ali, saying he is a team man. “Hasan is buoyant. We miss Naseem. Our heart is with him. To have Hasan is a welcoming sign. Hasan adds positive energy to the team.”

Braburn also praised training facilities, saying the team really enjoyed their stay in Hyderabad. “Training facilities are very good here. Everyone is having a good time.”

TODAY’S FIXTURE

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka

1:30 pm PST