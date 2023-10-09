Muslim rulers urged to support Palestinians

HANGU: Wahdatul Muslimeen and Shia Ulema Council on Sunday condemned the Israeli bombing and urged the Islamic countries to stand with the oppressed Palestinians.



Speaking at a press conference at Jamia Madrasa Askaria, Wahdatul Muslimeen provincial president Allama Jehnzaeb Ali Jafferi, vice-president Maulana Irshad Ali, Shia Ulema Council provincial president Syed Mustafa Hussain Tawwakali, Maulana Sher Afzal Askari, Maulana Liaqat Ali said that Palestinians were at war with the Israeli brutal forces and the Ummah must support them to free the occupied land from the aggressors.

They said that it was the time to display exemplary unity against the Israelis and announce full support to the Palestinians.

“Some rulers have a soft corner for Israel to fill their coffers but we will never allow them to play with the sentiments of Muslims,” Allama Jehnzaeb Ali Jafferi said, adding that they would stand by the innocent Kashmiris and Palestinians.

He said that Israel had occupied Gaza since 1967 and was killing unarmed Palestinians, adding it was the need of the hour to extend support to our Muslim brothers.

The Ulema said that Israeli forces had been panicked by the coordinated attacks by the Hamas freedom fighters, who they said were defending their own land.