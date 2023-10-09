Career counselling: questions and answers

Q1: Dear Mr Abidi, I would like to inquire about my prospects. I am currently pursuing a Pharmacy degree at Quaid-i-Azam University in Islamabad and I am currently in my fourth year. My aspiration is to pursue a PhD directly after my graduation, and I am interested in knowing which institutions or countries would admit me for an MPhil leading to a PhD programme, accepting the GRE. It's essential for me to emphasise that I am not inclined towards a two-step process of MPhil and PhD.

(Usman Khalid, Rawalpindi)

Ans: Dear Usman, upon the completion of your Pharmacy degree, you will have options available to you if you decide to study abroad. If you intend to engage in research within the pharmaceutical industry, you should opt for a specific PhD programme that includes an MPhil component. Conversely, if you plan to commence your career in the pharmaceutical industry immediately after obtaining your bachelor's degree, you can gain relevant industry experience for three years. Following that, you can supplement your bachelor's degree with a technical or management qualification to enhance your future career prospects.

Q2: Dear Sir, I am currently enrolled in a BBA programme and do not intend to pursue a master’s degree in finance after completing this programme. I am presently in my sixth semester. I am seeking guidance on what to study in the future, as well as any recommended short courses. Please be aware that I have no interest in pursuing any banking-related employment. My current GPA is 3.2, and I eagerly await your assistance.

(Rehman Azhar, Lahore)

Ans: Dear Rehman, as you are currently pursuing your bachelor's degree in BBA, you have numerous options to consider in specialised subject areas such as HR, Marketing, or Strategic/Information Management. Since you mentioned your lack of interest in pursuing a Finance degree, you can opt for one of the specialised areas for your master's degree, depending on your specific interests. It is important to note that pursuing a finance degree does not limit you to only banking-related employment opportunities.

Q3: Dear Mr Abidi, I recently completed a master's degree in English. I would appreciate your guidance on where to seek employment opportunities following this degree.

(Zainab Khan, Multan)

Ans: Dear Zainab, there are several career options available to you after completing a master's degree in English, particularly in the field of teaching English language. You can consider obtaining training materials for competitive exams such as TOEFL/IELTS and then apply for teaching positions at various academies and schools.

Q4: Dear Sir, I have completed two master's degrees, one in Social Anthropology and the other in English Literature. Could you kindly suggest alternative career paths aside from teaching or pursuing a PhD? Are there any diploma or specialist subject options at the master's level that you believe would be beneficial for securing a good job?

(Ayesha Latif, Peshawar)

Ans: Dear Miss Ayesha, after reviewing your academic background, it's evident that you possess an ideal combination of master's degrees. In my opinion, you can explore employment opportunities at the school or college level, primarily in teaching roles. Additionally, you may consider pursuing a PhD in Anthropology, a subject that is increasingly popular, especially among women. Furthermore, I would recommend exploring specialist areas at the research level, such as poverty alleviation, development studies, and gender studies. These fields are in high demand, particularly for positions with NGOs like UNDP, UNO, and UNESCO, among others.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).