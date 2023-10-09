Major airlines cancel dozens of flights to Tel Aviv

PARIS: Major airlines have cancelled dozens of flights to Tel Aviv this weekend after the Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise large-scale attack against Israel.
American Airlines, Air France, Lufthansa, Emirates and Ryanair are among those pulling flights to Tel Aviv´s Ben Gurion airport.
However, airport authorities did not stop commercial air links with Israel´s second international airport at Eilat, a tourist destination on the Red Sea.
And Israeli flag carrier El Al said on Sunday that it was maintaining its Tel Aviv flights for now, though some flights operated by foreign partners had been cancelled.
“We might cancel flights to places where we don´t have a lot of Israelis to help other Israelis in other places,” a spokeswoman said.
