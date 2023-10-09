Contraband items worth Rs252m seized in two weeks: official

LANDIKOTAL: The Customs officials here on Sunday said they conducted several intelligence-based operations and seized Rs252 million worth contraband and non-custom paid vehicles in the past two weeks.

Customs Intelligence Department Peshawar Deputy Director Amanat Khan told The News that they launched an anti-smuggling drive in various parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and thwarted smuggling attempts in the past two weeks.

He said they increased vigilance and gathered intelligence in the border areas before launching the anti-smuggling drive.

The official said that they seized Rs126.6 million worth contraband and other non-customs paid items at the Torkham border crossing in the past two months.

Amanat Khan said 16 non-duty paid vehicles were seized during the drive from various places in Peshawar.

He said around 753,200 boxes of smuggled cigarettes, foreign made fabric, 11,950 kg of betel nuts, 112,730 kg of iron/ steel pipes and 557 smuggled cellphones were seized during the operation.

The official said that the total value of the seized goods stood at Rs252 million in the open market.

He said the customs officials manning checkpoints had been directed to stay vigilant to curb smuggling.

The official said the Customs Intelligence Department was making efforts to curb smuggling to help stabilise the economy.