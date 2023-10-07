Woman, alleged paramour killed in Swat

MINGORA: A woman and her alleged paramour were killed for honour in Swat’s Kabal tehsil on Friday.

The police arrested the accused and recovered the weapon used in the crime. According to the police, the incident took place at Shah Derhi in Kabal, where a woman and her alleged paramour were killed. The police reached the spot after coming to know that a man and a woman had been killed in the name of honour. The slain persons were identified as the wife of one Sabz Ali and her alleged lover Akbar Khan. The bodies were taken to a local hospital for post-mortem. The police arrested one Said Bacha, son of Gul Bacha, believed to be the brother-in-law of the slain woman, on the double murder charges and recovered a shotgun from his possession.