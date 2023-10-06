Rights of minorities underlined at Seerat moot

PESHAWAR: The rights of the minorities were underlined at a Seerat-ul-Nabi (peace be upon him) conference organized here on Thursday.

The collaboration was made with the Department of Auqaf, Hajj and Religious Affairs and Muttahida Ulema Board Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.The aim was to shed light on the solution of the contemporary problems in the light of the Prophet (peace be upon him) ‘s life.

Minister for Auqaf, Hajj and Religious Affairs was the Justice (r) Arshad Hussain Shah was the special guest.Secretary Auqaf, Hajj and Religious Affairs Asad Ali Khan, Chairman Muttahida Ulema Board KP Maulana Syed Yusuf Shah, KP Chief Khatib Maulana Muhammad Tayyab Qureshi, officials of Ittehad Tanizmat Madrasahs, Provincial Government Focal Person for Religious Affairs Mufti Zafar Zaman and others attended in the conference.

Secretary Auqaf, Hajj and Religious Affairs Asad Ali Khan said the Jaranwala incident was a sad one. “The KP government set a good example of unity and agreement by sending the delegation to Jaranwala in the past few days,” he added.

He said the rights of the minority community would be protected.Maulana Syed Yusuf Shah said that organising the Seerat Nabi (peace be upon him) conference was a welcome step.Maulana Muhammad Tayyab Qureshi highlighted the role of Muttahida Ulema Board for efforts for peace and harmony in the entire province.