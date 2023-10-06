Multifaceted fix

The country is grappling with several economic problems, such as financial deficits, back-breaking inflation, low production capacity of industries and agriculture, and chronic dependence on multilateral lenders. Our dependency on institutions like the IMF is only growing. Sadly, there are no quick and easy solutions to the multidimensional economic problems the country is facing. Nor will any single policy do the trick as we need to target several different areas for improvement. Political instability must be reduced, we need to make long term investments in agriculture and human capital, ensure a balanced fiscal structure, and pursue a policy of import substitution in order to fix our economic woes.
Jhangir Kakar
Zhob
