Discos to charge additional Rs1.7/unit for October

Heavy power transmission lines can be seen in this picture. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has authorized the state-run distribution companies (DISCOs) to levy an extra Rs1.7141 per unit on power consumers through their utility bills for October 2023.

This decision comes as a result of Discos’ underpayment for power consumption in August, during a period when the cost of generation was elevated. It may be noted that the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) on behalf of 10 Discos had sought a hike of Rs1.8290/unit on account of monthly Fuel Charges Adjustments for the month of August. The hike of Rs1.7141/unit shall be applicable to all the consumer categories except Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (EVCS) and lifeline consumers.

As per the petition submitted by CPPA-G on behalf of these companies, for August, the reference fuel charges from the consumers were Rs6.6447/unit, while the actual fuel cost was Rs8.4746/unit. So, it sought an increase of Rs1.8290/unit.

The regulator after further scrutiny of the data decided that the actual national average uniform fuel charge component for August 2023 for DISCOs was Rs8.3598/unit, against the reference fuel charge component of Rs6.6457/unit. Therefore, the authority allowed a national average uniform fuel price variation increase of Rs1.7141/unit for the month of August.