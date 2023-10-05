Many Afghans concerned over deadline to return home

JAMRUD: Afghan refugees living in Khyber district are worried about the deadline given by the government of Pakistan to return to their country.
According to sources, Afghan refugees have bought lands and houses in various areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where they are living, and also have businesses worth millions of rupees in Pakistan.
There are hundreds of Pakistani citizens who have married Afghan women and in this way, hundreds of Afghan refugees have also married Pakistani women and now they have children who are either studying at various institutions or doing businesses.
Those Afghan refugees living in Pakistan who lack Afghan passports or Pakistani legal documents and those who have married local women are very worried about the government’s deadline for them to leave Pakistan because now they do not understand how they would
go to Afghanistan where they have no home. Also, they can’t stay in Pakistan because they do not have legal documents with them.
