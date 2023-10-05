SNGPL conducts raids against gas theft, other violations

Islamabad:The Task Force of Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGP) on Wednesday conducted raids against gas theft and other violation cases in various localities of the federal capital including Murree, Fateh Jang, Attock, and Wah Cantt.

During the ongoing campaign FIRs against number of individuals involved in tampering with commercial meters were registered besides the imposition of heavy fines on the violators, said a press release.

The spokesman of SNGPL told that a fine of over Rs0.5 million was imposed on commercial consumers in a single raid.The spokesman revealed that under the Gas Theft Control and Recovery Act 2016, stringent penalties are being enforced against those causing damage to Sui Gas pipelines or related installations and those involved in gas theft.

Under this Act, individuals involved in damaging gas pipelines can face up to 14 years in prison and a fine of Rs10 million.Similarly, individuals involved in damaging commercial or industrial meters can be sentenced to 10 years in prison and fined Rs5 million, while those involved in maliciously wasting gas can face 7 years in prison and a fine of Rs5 million.

Individuals involved in damaging the gas distribution network through sabotage can be sentenced to 10 years in prison and fined Rs3 million, and those involved in damaging gas transmission lines through sabotage can be sentenced to 14 years in prison and fined Rs1 million.

Lastly, individuals involved in domestic gas theft can face 6 months in prison and a fine of one lac rupees. It’s worth mentioning that these penalties are in accordance with the Gas Theft Control and Recovery Act 2016, the spok­esman added.