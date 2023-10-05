MKRMS seminar: Preventive measures key to control dengue, conjunctivitis, says minister

LAHORE:Caretaker Provincial Minister for Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education (SH&ME) Prof Dr Javed Akram has emphasised to take preventive measures in the educational institutions of Punjab to protect children from dengue and pink eye disease.

He expressed these views while speaking at a public health awareness seminar on “Latest trends of dengue and role of vaccination: Conjunctivitis (Pink Eye) – the current situation, analysis and preventive measures especially for school kids”. The health awareness seminar was organised by Mir Khalil-ur-Rehman Memorial Society (MKRMS), Jang Group of newspapers, in collaboration with SH&MED, Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), Pakistan Society of Internal Medicine (PSIM) and Unicef, here at King Edward Medical University (KEMU) on Wednesday.

KEMU VC Prof Dr Mahmood Ayaz, DG Health Services Punjab Dr Ilyas Gondal, Prof Dr M Moin, Dr Soumia Iqtadar, Director EPI Punjab Dr Mukhtar Awan, Director CBC Dr Yadullah, Principal Sahiwal Medical College and Chairman Dengue Expert Advisory Group Prof Imran Hasan, Yahya Gulzar from WHO, Dr Saima from Unicef, Chairman MKRMS Wasif Nagi and students in large numbers participated in the seminar. The caretaker provincial health minister said that in Pakistan, dengue is affecting 72 percent of the young generation and this disease has nothing to do with the fluctuation of platelets. 139 countries of the world, including Singapore, Switzerland and India are facing dengue disease, he informed. The minister said the health department is also trying to control pink eye disease. All precautionary measures should be taken in educational institutions of the province to protect children from pink eye disease.

KEMU VC Prof Dr Mahmood Ayaz said that whenever prevention, control and treatment of dengue disease will be discussed, the services of late Prof Faisal Masood will be remembered. We are creating awareness and consciousness about any disease and it is very important before treatment, he added.

Prof Mahmood Ayaz said that any disease could be avoided by adopting a few small precautions. The skills of medical staff are being improved through training workshops to combat any disease adequately. As far as pink eye or conjunctivitis is concerned, the awareness campaign is going on rapidly across Punjab by the health department on the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi. Experts say that in conjunctivitis, if you consult a qualified doctor and take precautions, you will get better in 3 to 7 days.

Prof Moin said that in the case of conjunctivitis, the eye could be damaged due to frequent eye contact. Generally, the sight is not damaged after timely treatment due to this disease. “If nothing is done, this disease will be cured in 8 to 10 days,” he said. In case of illness, stay at home and reduce contact with people, Prof Moin advised.