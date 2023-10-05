32 more DSPs transferred in Karachi

Karachi police chief Khadim Hussain Rind on Wednesday transferred and posted 32 more deputy superintendents of police (DSP) of the Karachi Range after getting approval from the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Last month, 51 DSPs of the Karachi Range had been transferred with the approval of the ECP. According to officials, DSP Saeed Ahmed Arain has been appointed DSP Investigation Saeedabad, DSP Ayaz Ali as DSP Admin East Zone, DSP Uzma Hafeez as DSP Karachi Police Office, DSP Muhammad Sadiq Ali Rana as DSP Complaint Cell District East, DSP Abdul Baqi Rind as DSP Investigation Korangi, DSP Arshad Hussain Leghari as DSP Complaint Cell Korangi, DSP Muhammad Shaukat Awan as DSP Investigation New Karachi Division, and DSP Sarfraz Ahmed Pacho as DSP Court Police Karachi Range.

Moreover, DSP Syed Shakir Ali has been posted as DSP Complaint Cell District Malir, DSP Iqbal Raza Sheikh as DSP Operation West Zone, DSP Syed Ali Hassan as DSP Headquarters West Zone Khwaja Ajmer Nagri and also as acting charge of SP Headquarters West Zone Khwaja Ajmer Nagri, DSP Syed Zafar Hussain Rizvi as DSP Complaint Cell District West, DSP Muhammad Wasif Qureshi as DSP Admin CIA Karachi, DSP Muhammad Sohail Khan as DSP Karachi Police Office, DSP Mumtaz Ali Magsi as DSP Karachi Police Office, DSP Imtiaz Hussain Memon as DSP Investigation Orangi Division, DSP Muhammad Ishtiaq Ghori as DSP Admin West Zone, DSP Sajid Javed as DSP Traffic North Nazimabad, DSP Syed Jafar Abbas as DSP Investigation Saddar Division, DSP Waheed Murad Pathan as DSP Investigation Garden, and DSP Ghulam Murtaza Raho as DSP Investigation Sohrab Goth Division.

Also, DSP Asif Munawar has been made DSP CIA Karachi, DSP Syed Akhtar Abbas has been posted as DSP State Logistics Karachi, DSP Muhammad Akbar Niazi as DSP Traffic PIDC, DSP Mashouk Hussain Shah as DSP Traffic Jackson, DSP Jahan Khan Niazi as DSP Traffic Clifton, DSP Ali Anwar Soomro as DSP Operation Traffic Karachi, DSP Muhammad Aslam Rajput as DSP In-charge Secretary Sindh Assembly Building Karachi, and DSP Waris Shaikh as DSP CIA Operations.