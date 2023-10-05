May 9 violence was aimed at ousting COAS: Usman Dar. Screenshot of a YouTube video.

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s close aide Usman Dar Wednesday said goodbye to his party and politics, with the May 9 incidents being the primary reason behind his decision.”

The motive behind May 9 events was to overthrow the army chief [General Asim Munir],” Dar said during an interview with a private television channel, as he came to the fore days after PTI claimed he had been “abducted”.



The PTI leader’s brother-in-law filed a petition in the Sindh High Court, and a day earlier, the province’s top court directed police to register a case of his disappearance. Dar said the PTI chairman had instructed the workers to target sensitive installations in case of his arrest.

The instruction to target sensitive installations was given by Imran himself, he further revealed.

He maintained the party’s long march in October 2022 was decided to stop General Asim Munir’s appointment as Army Chief.

Usman Dar said the incident of May 9 did not happen in a day.

The planning for the May 9 events was chalked out in Zaman Park under the party chairman.

The PTI chairman brainwashed workers to avoid his arrest, Dar said.

What happened in Judicial Complex Islamabad and Zaman Park was the result of this mindset, Dar said, adding, workers from all over the country were mobilised outside the Zaman Park.

He said May 9 is a shameful incident, which should be condemned as much as possible, and added that the May 9 is a dark spot that will take time to wash away.

After the attacks on the institutions, the foundation of PTI was shaken, Dar observed.

After the end of our government in the Centre, two groups were formed in the party. In one group were Murad Saeed, Azam Swati, Hammad Azhar and Farrukh Habib who supported clash while Asad Umar, Omar Ayub, Ali Muhammad Khan, Shafaqt Mehmood and he (Dar) used to talk about reconciliation with the army.