NAB summons Murad in power plant case on 26th

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Court has summoned former Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah on October 26 in Nooriabad power plant case. Accountability Court Judge Mouhammad Bashir issued notices to Murad Ali Shah after verification the reference of money laundering allegations. The court issued notices in line with the directives of Supreme Court orders of reviving NAB cases.
