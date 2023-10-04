 
close
Wednesday October 04, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

NAB summons Murad in power plant case on 26th

By APP
October 04, 2023

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Court has summoned former Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah on October 26 in Nooriabad power plant case. Accountability Court Judge Mouhammad Bashir issued notices to Murad Ali Shah after verification the reference of money laundering allegations. The court issued notices in line with the directives of Supreme Court orders of reviving NAB cases.