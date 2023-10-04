CM’s aide wants swift progress on housing scheme

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Caretaker Chief Minister on Housing and Transport Zafarullah Khan Umarzai on Tuesday asked the relevant officials to expedite work on the inaugural phase of the Mega City Nowshera Housing Project.

At a meeting, he asked the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Housing Authority (KPHA) officials to complete the initial phase promptly and initiate preparations for the next phase. Dr Ambar Ali Khan, Secretary of the Housing Department, Javed Ali, Additional Secretary, Roshan Mehsood, Director General of KPHA, Imran Wazir, Additional Director General, and others attended the meeting, said a handout.

The meeting was told that the first phase of the scheme situated on 1000 acres of land (with potential for expansion) was launched and advertised following proper approval. The land was transferred to KPHA that had received a total of 3503 applications.

This housing scheme stands out in Pakistan as it is designed to provide land for parks, public spaces, and various amenities. The meeting discussed the infrastructure costs for Phase-I, road construction, utility provision such as electricity, telecommunication, gas and protective walls.