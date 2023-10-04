Opening of ICETST held at FJWU

Rawalpindi:The Faculty of Science and Technology at Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) hosted its highly anticipated second International Conference on Emerging Trends in Science and Technology (ICETST), an event scheduled from October 2 to 6.

The inaugural ceremony unfolded in the FJWU's auditorium, graced by the presence of Professor Dr. Shahid Munir, chairperson of the Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC), who served as the chief guest, and Professor Dr. Bushra Mirza, former vice chancellor of GC Women University Lahore, was the guest of honour.

ICETST 2023, with its focal theme of transcending boundaries in the dynamic world of science and technology, beckons academicians, professionals, and students from diverse disciplines to unite and partake in a vibrant exchange of knowledge, fostering invaluable networking opportunities, and engaging in insightful dialogues. The conference promises to be a nexus for collaboration, innovation, and the exploration of emerging trends in the realm of science and technology.

Professor Dr. Shazia Iftikhar, the luminary conference coordinator, set the stage for this intellectual odyssey with her warm welcome to all participants. In her opening remarks, she expressed her gratitude to the Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) and the event's sponsors, including HEC, PSF, NCPC, Technology Link, Rays Technologies, Science Centre, and Pakistan Pure Gas, for their unwavering support and unwavering commitment to making ICETST 2023 a resounding success.

Following Dr. Iftikhar's address, Professor Dr. Uzaira Rafique, the Dean of Science and Technology, introduced the various departments encapsulated under the expansive umbrella of science and technology at FJWU. She eloquently emphasised the pivotal role of these departments play in achieving the conference's objectives.

Dr. Saima Hamid, the vice chancellor of FJWU, extended a warm and gracious welcome to the distinguished guests, both local and international participants. In her engaging speech, she highlighted her tireless efforts across multiple dimensions aimed at enhancing and advancing the university during her tenure. Dr. Hamid underscored the importance of research within the diverse and ever-evolving realms of science and technology.

Professor Dr. Bushra Mirza, a renowned figure in the field, shared her perspective on the remarkable achievements of women in science and technology. She emphatically conveyed that the active involvement of women in all facets of life is imperative for a nation's progress and development. Women's universities throughout Pakistan, she affirmed, are steadfast in their dedication to providing women with the latest knowledge and preparing them to contribute to a sustainable community while excelling in their careers. Dr. Mirza extended her heartfelt wishes to Fatima Jinnah Women University and, in particular, to the ICETST 2023 conference.