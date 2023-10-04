‘Crime declined in Islamabad’

Islamabad: The Islamabad Capital Police took robust measures against criminal elements resulting in a substantial decrease in robbery and theft incidents during the last nine months, a police spokesman said.

He said that during the last nine months, the Islamabad Capital Police apprehended a total of 1,355 criminals which is 20% higher than the last year, while 546 criminal gangs have been dismantled.

The crime in the federal capital indicates a remarkable 11% reduction in incidents of robbery and dacoities compared to the last year. Additionally, the crackdown on criminal groups has increased by 33% in comparison to the previous year.