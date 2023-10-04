‘Crime declined in Islamabad’

Islamabad: The Islamabad Capital Police took robust measures against criminal elements resulting in a substantial decrease in robbery and theft incidents during the last nine months, a police spokesman said.
He said that during the last nine months, the Islamabad Capital Police apprehended a total of 1,355 criminals which is 20% higher than the last year, while 546 criminal gangs have been dismantled.
The crime in the federal capital indicates a remarkable 11% reduction in incidents of robbery and dacoities compared to the last year. Additionally, the crackdown on criminal groups has increased by 33% in comparison to the previous year.
Islamabad:Pakistan can not only earn millions of dollars by exporting trained and qualified allied health...
Islamabad:Three labourers were crushed to death, and another was wounded critically when a heavy lift of a derrick...
Rawalpindi:The Faculty of Science and Technology at Fatima Jinnah Women University hosted its highly anticipated...
Islamabad:Pearson Pakistan and British Council held the “Principals’ Forum” to facilitate Pearson’s partner...
Islamabad:President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday said Pakistan was in high need of retaining its skilled professionals...
Islamabad: Jamaat-e-Islami on Tuesday resented the planned increase in electricity tariffs for a period of six months...