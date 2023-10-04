Four uplift schemes approved

LAHORE: The PDWP approved four development schemes of the Auqaf sector at an estimated cost of Rs2.525bn, in its 20th meeting of the current financial year 2023-24. Acting Chairman P&D Board Nadir Chattha chaired the meeting. Approved schemes are as follows: Integrated Master Planning and Development of Shrine and Complex Baba Farid-ud-Din Ganj Shakar, Pakpattan, at the cost of Rs725 million, Conservation / Upgradation of Shrine Hazrat Jalal-ud-Din Bukhari Uch Sharif at the cost of Rs765 million, restoration and upgradation of Shrine Hazrat Shah Shamas, Sabzwari (RA), Multan, at the cost of Rs490 million and Integrated Master Planning and Development of Shrine Complex Baba Bulley Shah, Kasur, at the cost of Rs545m.