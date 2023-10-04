LDA one-window cell to function till 9pm

LAHORE:Commissioner Lahore and LDA DG Muhammad Ali Randhawa visited LDA’s One Window Cell here on Tuesday to get feedback from the citizens. Randhawa also met citizens who came to obtain map approval, NOC and transfer letter etc. They gave positive feedback about service delivery at One Window Cell. Randhawa informed that citizens can get services from One Window Cell till 9pm. Working hours of banks in LDA One Window Cell have also been extended from 2pm to 5pm, he announced.
Commissioner orders encroachments removal
Stressing on the elimination of encroachments, Commissioner Lahore said it was inevitable and there will be no compromise on timely e-registration. He said this while presiding over the meeting of the four districts. Commissioner said to clear the building line of the bazaars, old and new permanent encroachments must be demolished.
