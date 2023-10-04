Summary to appoint varsities’ finance directors sent to CM

A summary of five names for the appointment of finance directors to universities of Sindh has been sent to the caretaker chief minister.

These five candidates -- Jitan Kumar, Shujaat Ali, Muhammad Umair, Hasan Javed Memon and Syed Jahanzeb -- were successful in the test of the IBA Karachi and then the search committee recommended their appointment after the interview.

However, former chief minister Murad Ali Shah did not approve the summary, with the result that the old finance directors are still working despite completing their tenure in the universities.

On the instructions of caretaker chief minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqir, the Department of Boards and Universities has sent their summary again. Similarly, two years ago, the search committee selected the chairmen of five educational boards on merit, in which Rafia Bano was the first for the board of Nawabshah, and Noman Ahsan was the first for the post of chairman of the Hyderabad Education Board. For the Mirpurkhas board, Fazilat Mehdi was number one, Colonel (retd) Muhammad Alamdar was the first for the Sukkur Education Board, while Qazi Arif was the first for the post of chairman of the Sindh Board of Technical Education.

The Department Universities and Boards also sent the names for character antecedents to top agencies of the country. After clearance, the summary was sent to controlling authority Ismail Rahu.

However, the appointment of chairmen on merit was stopped and after that political persons were appointed to the education boards on recommendation and deputation. For these people’s appointments, even clearance was not taken from the top agencies.