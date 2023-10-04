Sustainable food

Kitchen gardening in Pakistan is a sustainable and impactful practice that deserves greater recognition and support. It involves cultivating fruits, vegetables, herbs, and flowers in small spaces around homes, offering numerous advantages for individuals and society at large. Not only does it provide households with fresh, organic produce, but it also contributes to environmental conservation by reducing the carbon footprint associated with food transportation and packaging.

Furthermore, kitchen gardening promotes food security, nutrition, and economic empowerment by allowing surplus produce to be sold. In a country where food contamination is a concern, kitchen gardening offers a healthier alternative, as it relies on natural fertilizers and avoids harmful pesticides and chemicals.

Azeem Hakro

Umerkot