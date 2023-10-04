The dynamics of the Pakistani diaspora have witnessed an impressive evolution over the years. Many of them have ascended to affluent and influential positions in their host countries, not just in business and professions but also in public life.

Unfortunately, an incorrect and lingering perception in Islamabad still continues to pigeonhole all overseas Pakistanis as blue-collar workers whose only potential is to merely send some remittance. This narrow-minded approach undermines the true potential of overseas Pakistani businesspersons and professionals who can contribute in a variety of ways if given the right environment.

While we truly appreciate the hard work and invaluable remittances of our blue-collar workers, it is also important to recognize that today, a growing number of overseas Pakistanis have progressed from that role. The overseas Pakistani community comprises business owners, investors, entrepreneurs, technology experts, doctors, lawyers, traders, CEOs, and highly skilled professionals leading multinational companies. Similarly, many others have risen to prominence in public life, as government ministers, members of parliament, mayors, and even chief ministers in their host countries.

Therefore, it would be advisable for government policymakers in Islamabad to review their narrow-minded approach and align their mindset according to these changing dynamics. They must acknowledge and understand that the collective potential of overseas Pakistani businessmen and professionals extends far beyond remittances. If given the right environment, they have the potential to play a much greater and more effective role towards Pakistan’s progress, prosperity, and economic development. They can act as bridges, attracting investments from their host countries into Pakistan, fostering bilateral trade, and building global networks for Pakistani businesses.

Many of these individuals have established successful businesses and investments in their host countries, and they have the potential to channel these resources into Pakistan too. Their extensive networks can facilitate trade relations between Pakistan and various countries around the world. Their knowledge of international markets and business practices can prove invaluable in navigating the complex world of global commerce. Collaborations and partnerships initiated by overseas Pakistanis can also lead to mutually beneficial economic outcomes for Pakistan and their host countries.

They can play a vital role in attracting foreign investments to Pakistan. Their credibility and connections can instil confidence in potential investors, mitigating concerns and uncertainties that may deter foreign capital. Similarly, by actively engaging with overseas Pakistanis, the government can also tap into a valuable resource for economic diplomacy and international partnerships through institutions like the Pakistan International Council.

In addition to attracting foreign investments, overseas Pakistani entrepreneurs can contribute to the growth of Pakistan’s local industries. By leveraging their expertise and experience, they can introduce innovative technologies and management practices that can enhance the efficiency and competitiveness of various sectors. This infusion of new ideas and methodologies can lead to substantial improvements in productivity and quality.

In an era of digital transformation, technology experts and innovators among the overseas Pakistani community can play a pivotal role in enhancing various sectors in Pakistan. By sharing their expertise, they can help Pakistan leverage digital technology and innovation for economic development. In an increasingly digital world, technology and innovation are paramount to economic growth.

Fortunately, many overseas Pakistanis are at the forefront of technological advancements in their respective fields. Their expertise in areas such as artificial intelligence, software development, and data analytics can be harnessed to drive innovation and modernization within Pakistan. To fully capitalize on this potential, Pakistan can establish collaborative initiatives and partnerships between overseas Pakistani technology experts and local businesses and startups. These partnerships can facilitate knowledge transfer, skill development, and the adoption of cutting-edge technologies in various industries. This, in turn, can lead to the emergence of a vibrant tech ecosystem, fostering entrepreneurship and job creation.

Beyond economic contributions, overseas Pakistanis also possess the potential to bolster Pakistan’s diplomatic and global influence. Many prominent individuals of Pakistani origin hold influential positions in important international institutions and the political landscape of their host countries as well as key organizations. Their voices and perspectives can carry weight on the global stage. Pakistan can strategically leverage this influence to advance its foreign policy objectives. They can advocate for Pakistan’s interests, promote dialogue, and strengthen bilateral ties between Pakistan and their host countries.

So, the question is: does the government have any policy to positively engage with these influential and affluent overseas Pakistanis? Sadly, the answer is no. The fact is that most of the policies pertaining to overseas Pakistanis have been framed with the blue-collar worker in mind, and there is very little realization or understanding of the true potential of this important segment of overseas Pakistani businesspersons and professionals.

However, this partnership must be a two-way street. Overseas Pakistani businesspersons and professionals would have to be equal partners in this exercise, and they must also evolve a sense of unity among their ranks. They can achieve the greatest impact by transcending political divisions. It is not prudent for them to be divided across political lines. They must rise above political differences and unite under a shared commitment to Pakistan’s economic development and prosperity. By fostering a sense of unity and patriotism, they can focus their energies on Pakistan’s economic development through business, trade, investment, and skills transfer with a sense of unity, patriotism.

In this context, the Pakistan International Council continues to play an important role in building a non-political, neutral platform that brings together distinguished overseas Pakistani businesspersons and professionals and connects them to Pakistan.

The recent establishment of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) was welcomed by not only the international business community but also the overseas Pakistani business community and professionals who believe in contributing positively towards Pakistan and its economic development. So, perhaps it would be advisable for the government to review its policies pertaining to overseas Pakistanis and evolve an effective mechanism that can positively engage them and build a strategic partnership that unlocks their true potential for Pakistan’s sustainable economic development.

The writer is a former ambassador and noted media person. He tweets/posts @JavedMalik