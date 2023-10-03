Crackdown on gas thieves SNGPL disconnects 88 connections

LAHORE: During an ongoing crackdown on gas thieves, the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) on Monday continued raids in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad, disconnecting 88 connections, imposing a fine of Rs 4.938 million and processing 82 under-billing cases.

In Lahore, a regional team disconnected six connections for illegal use of gas while another six for use of compressor. In Bahawalpur, a regional team disconnected five connections for use of compressor and one for illegal use. Sixteen under-billing cases were processed. The company disconnected two connections for illegal use of gas, five connections for use of compressor and four under-billing cases were processed in Multan. One FIR against gas thieves was registered. In Sheikhupura, 15 connections were disconnected and 62 under-billing cases were processed. In Peshawar, the company disconnected 26 connections on account of direct use of gas and illegal connections. In Sialkot, the company disconnected one connection for use of compressor.