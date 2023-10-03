Official inspects anti-polio, dengue drives

PESHAWAR: KP Secretary Health Mahmood Aslam Wazir here on Monday visited various localities to inspect the ongoing drives to combat polio and dengue.

The official visited medical centres in Khalisa-I and Khalisa-II union councils in Peshawar.District Health Officer of Peshawar and Dengue Focal Person Dr Ikramullah Khan also accompanied the official, said an official handout.

During the visit, Mahmood Aslam interacted with the polio vaccination teams and assessed the arrangements. The secretary Health and a team of epidemiologists engaged with the local communities to create awareness among the people about the importance of preventive measures to stop the spread of dengue.

This outreach initiative involved evaluating tyre shops and standing water in various areas.Mahmood Aslam educated the residents about how stagnant water could serve as breeding grounds for disease-carrying mosquitoes.Underlining the government’s commitment to eradicating polio, the secretary Health officially launched the anti-polio vaccination campaign by administering oral polio vaccine to a child.