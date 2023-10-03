Children with blood-related disorders facilitated

PESHAWAR: The Frontier Foundation Haematology Services arranged a ceremony to mark the 20th anniversary of the Frontier Foundation Kohat Centre.

Also, a medical camp was organised where children suffering from thalassemia, haemophilia and other blood-related disorders were examined and provided medicines free of cost, said a press release on Monday.

Assistant Director (Finance and Planning), Reena Soharwardi, Frontier Foundation Administrator Dr Fakhar Zaman, Kohat Mayor Qari Sher Zaman, district director, Social Welfare Amjad Afridi, and others attended the ceremony.

Frontier Foundation Kohat Centre In-charge Sahibzada Muhammad Ismail briefed the guests about the centre activities and the facilities being provided to the patients.

He said that 750 patients suffering from thalassemia, haemophilia and other blood-related disorders were provided medication free of cost.Sahibzada Muhammad Ismail said that such facilities and medication were also provided to patients at the Peshawar and Swat centres as well.

He said that free thalassemia Pakistan was their mission and it would be achieved with the continued cooperation of the people.