PEIRA directed to ensure 10pc scholarships for yearly registration

Islamabad:Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Madad Ali Sindhi on Monday ordered PEIRA to make 10 per cent need-based scholarships mandatory for yearly registration of private schools.

He issued orders during a high-level meeting with Chairperson of Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) Dr. Sayeda Zia Batool. The meeting focused on critical subject of needs-based scholarships for deserving students and served as a continuation of the Federal Minister's previous visit to PEIRA in August where he first raised this subject. Dr. Sayeda Zia Batool apprised the minister that as per his direction of offering these scholarships was now a compulsory criterion for private schools in Islamabad seeking registration with PEIRA.

This stipulation is explicitly indicated on the registration certificates issued to Private Educational Institutions by PEIRA. This official observation from PEIRA, addressed to the administrators of private educational institutions, references relevant regulatory guidelines and obligations that these institutions must fulfil. This policy targets students with financial constraints and aims to improve accessibility to quality education.

Madad Ali Sindhi said that he was deeply concerned about educational needs of deserving students, therefore, the said policy was developed by PIERA and its implementation would be prioritized for strict compliance in true letter and spirit. Noncompliance may result in regulatory action and could potentially result in the de-registration of the non-compliant educational institution. This action signifies a pivotal step towards achieving educational equity within the Islamabad Capital Territory, aligning with broader goals to elevate educational standards to compete globally.